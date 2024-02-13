Eshraq Investments shifted to net losses amounting to AED 394.49 million in 2023, versus net profits valued at AED 589.79 million in 2022.

Loss per share reached AED 0.14 in 2023, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of AED 0.30 a year earlier, according to the initial financial results.

Additionally, the total assets plummeted to AED 2.42 billion last year from AED 3.01 billion as of 31 December 2022.

During the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, Eshraq Investments swung to net losses valued at AED 81.44 million, against net profits worth AED 481.47 million in 9M-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).