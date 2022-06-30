Abu Dhabi – The board of Emirates Driving Company approved the distribution of AED 13.46 million, representing 15% of the capital, as cash dividends for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The company will pay AED 0.15 per share for the eligible shareholders, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Emirates Driving noted that the ex-dividend as well as the record dates will be 7 and 12 July, respectively.

In Q1-22, the company generated AED 75.62 million in net profit, higher by 60% than AED 47.25 million in Q1-21.

The revenues also increased annually by 18% to AED 76.24 million in Q1-22 from AED 64.72 million.

