El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) posted a 153.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax in 2023 to EGP 9.815 million, compared to EGP 3.871 million, as per a disclosure.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues went up to EGP 369.854 million from EGP 114.221 million.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.

