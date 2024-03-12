The Board of Tourism Development Authority, approved the budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, targeting revenues valued at EGP 1.73 billion and a net profit of EGP 1.13 billion.

Assem El-Gazzar, the Egyptian Minister of Housing, highlighted the authority’s efforts to enlarge revenues, according to an official statement.

The minister revealed that the authority achieved revenues during the first half (H1) of FY22/23 amounted to EGP 1.46 billion. This represents the targeted revenues of approximately 100%.

