Cairo – The board of directors of Oriental Weavers Carpet agreed to exit from its existing investments in China.

Hence, the EGX-listed firm will accept the submitted offer to sell its entire stake in Oriental Weavers China, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Further relevant details will be announced following completion of the transaction, the statement added.

In December 2021, the company authorised the executive management to conduct a study and make a decision on whether to sell or liquidate its subsidiary in China.

