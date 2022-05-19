Cairo – The standalone net profits of the Egyptian Media Production City Co (EMPC) jumped to EGP 46.94 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 30.40 million in the same period in 2021.

The company generated revenues of EGP 140.65 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up from EGP 126.63 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's standalone net profits rose by 33.22% to EGP 137.65 million from EGP 103.33 million in 2020.

