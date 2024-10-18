The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization at EGP 2.155 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 1.31%, to close at 30,143.86 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) edged down by 0.28% at 7,667.8 points, while the EGX100 index shed 0.71%, ending the session at 10,779.27 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 1.04%, closing the session at 3,152.48 points.

Today’s trading saw 690.699 billion shares exchanged over 127,408 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 3.769 billion.

Retail investors seized 78.57% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 21.42% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.46% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.96% and 4.57%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 29.965 million and EGP 86.028 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 115.994 million.

