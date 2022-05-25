The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices ended in the red territory on Tuesday, with the benchmark EGX30 index shrinking 0.95%, finishing the session at 10,415.54 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) lost 0.59% to stand at 1,832.57 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 declined by 0.88% to 2,750.63 points, while the EGX50 EWI index slipped 1.29% to reach 1,796.87 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 320.617 million shares exchanged through 28,595 transactions at a turnover of EGP 608.686 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 683.113 billion.

Retail investors controlled 58.04% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 41.95% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 71.63% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 12.1% and 16.27%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 65.781 million, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 37.194 million and EGP 28.587 million, respectively.

