The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw varied performance on Thursday, with the benchmark EGX30 index slipping 0.76%, finishing the session at 10,007.51 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) grew 0.54% to 1,735.91 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 added 0.45% to 2,608.67 points, while the EGX50 EWI index increased by 0.41% to stand at 1,724.16 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 202.762 million shares exchanged through 24,184 transactions at a turnover of EGP 447.124 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 659.715 billion.

Retail investors controlled 62.41% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 37.58% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 70.67% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 9.15% and 20.18%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 54.368 million and EGP 6.698 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 61.066 million.

