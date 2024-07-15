The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Sunday’s trading session in the red territory, with a market capitalization of EGP 1.902 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.87%, ending the session at 28,042.06 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 0.43% to close the session at 6,251.5 points, while the EGX100 EWI slipped 0.55% at 9,045.85 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, edged down 1.16%, closing the session at 2,701.99 points.

Today’s trading saw 591.451 million shares exchanged over 75,937 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 2.287 billion.

Retail investors controlled 82.86 % of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 17.13% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 94.22% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.62% and 1.17%, respectively.

Non-Arab foreigners were net purchasers with EGP 17.166 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 7.684 million and EGP 9.482 million, respectively.

