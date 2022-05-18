The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices ended Tuesday on a mixed note, with the benchmark EGX30 index declining by 0.22%, finishing the session at 10,438.95 points.

On the other hand, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.48%, reaching 1,830.53 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 rose 0.38% to 2,768.76 points, while the EGX50 EWI index increased by 0.24% to stand at 1,840.96 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 277.071 million shares exchanged through 27,178 transactions at a turnover of EGP 613.661 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 689.566 billion.

Retail investors controlled 60.16% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 39.83% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 71.24% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.81% and 19.94%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 26.291 million, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 10.131 million and EGP 16.160 million, respectively.

