The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices grew at the end of Wednesday’s session, except for EGX50 EWI Index which ended nearly flat, edging down 0.05% to stand at 1,840.04 points.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose 0.27%, finishing the session at 10,467.63 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) gained 0.76% to end at 1,844.43 points, while the EGX100 increased by 0.55% to 2,783.94 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 329.593 million shares exchanged through 28,926 transactions at a turnover of EGP 643.678 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 690.825 billion.

Retail investors controlled 60.98% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 39.01% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 70.01% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.47% and 22.52%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 73.83 million and EGP 2.65 million, respectively, while Egyptian were net buyers with EGP 76.48 million.

