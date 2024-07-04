Cairo: The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday with collective gains, and the EGX30 main index rising 0.63% to 28,161.17 points.

The EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 0.18% to 6.235.31 points and by 0.11% to 9,064.17 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 5.14 billion after 1.39 billion shares were exchanged, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 1.90 trillion.

As for trading on securities, Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 132.31 million and EGP 26.62 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 158.94 million.

