Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday in the red zone, following a collective decline of its indices.

The benchmark EGX30 declined by 0.46% to close Thursday at 10,200.56 points, while the EGX70 and EGX100 indices retreated by 1.07% and 1.23% to 1,746.37 points and 2,627.49 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the EGX50 lost 1.26% to 1,734.32 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 965.95 million after 250.14 million shares had been exchanged through 29,889 transactions.

The market cap value reached EGP 669.24 billion.

As for trading on securities, Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 10.84 million and EGP 4.07 million, respectively, while foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 14.91 million.

