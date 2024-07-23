The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Tuesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 1.994 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.7%, ending the session at 29,195.24 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.69% to close the session at 6,680.95 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.79% at 9,603.31 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.46%, concluding the session at 2,787.53 points.

Today’s trading saw 994.115 million shares exchanged over 102,799 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.262 billion.

Retail investors controlled 69.53% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 30.46% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 84.58% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.18% and 7.24%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 113.423 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 90.519 million and EGP 22.904 million, respectively.

