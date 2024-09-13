The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) saw a varied performance at Thursday’s close, with the EGX30 being the sole riser.

Market capitalization concluded the session at EGP 2.07 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 0.04%, closing the session at 30,497.83 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) slipped 0.14% to end at 7,093.31 points, while the EGX100 edged down 0.26%, wrapping up the session at 10,131.37 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, lost 0.89%, concluding the session at 2,914.26 points.

Today’s trading saw million 913.38 million shares exchanged over 107,531 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 3.603 billion.

Respecting investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 76.83% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 23.16% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.38% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.97% and 5.65%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab foreign traders were net purchasers with EGP 13.478 million and EGP 114.163 million, respectively. Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 127.641 million.

