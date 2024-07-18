The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 1.11%, ending Thursday’s session at 28,653.85 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI grew by 1.08% to 6,495.93 points.

The EGX100 EWI increased by 1.13% to 9,374.67 points and the Shariah index went up by 1.38% to 2,776.07 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 4.04 billion through the exchange of 978.42 million shares. In addition, the market cap value of the EGX exceeded EGP 1.95 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were the net buyers with EGP 70.58 million and EGP 6.22 million, respectively.

On the other hand, Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 76.80 million.

