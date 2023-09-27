The Aluminium Company of Egypt’s (Egyptalum) net profits after tax saw a 47.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, the firm disclosed on September 27th.

The company recorded EGP 3.691 billion in net profits last FY, up from EGP 2.501 billion the year before.

Revenues came in at EGP 22.046 billion in FY 2022/2023, versus EGP 14.482 billion in FY 2022/2023.

As the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and one of the leading companies in Africa, Egyptalum is specialized in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).