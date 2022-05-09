ArabFinance: Egypt is set to launch initial public offerings (IPO) program to offer stakes in state-owned companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) starting from September, Reuters reported on May 7th, citing the Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfik.

The government IPO program had been postponed until the end of the summer vacation, Tawfik added.

In March, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait told Bloomberg Asharq that the Egyptian government is planning to offer stakes in 10 state-owned companies on the EGX in 2022.