Summu Consulting has sold a 0.8% stake in Arab Dairy Products Co. Arab Dairy (Panda) (ADPC) for EGP 4.614 million or EGP 1.987 per share, according to a shareholding disclosure on Tuesday.

As a result, the company’s stake in Panda fell to 2.26% from 3.06% after selling 2.322 million shares.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).