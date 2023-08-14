Suez Canal Bank (CANA) posted a 134.49% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

The bank recorded a net profit of EGP 628.042 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 267.832 million in H1 2022.

Net interest income rose to EGP 1.481 billion during the January-June period of this year, compared to EGP 825.772 million in the first six months of 2022.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, administrative, and consultative services.

