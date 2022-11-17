Suez Canal Bank posted a 94.90% leap in its net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022 at EGP 734.75 million, compared to EGP 376.97 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share (EPS) recorded EGP 2.23 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 1.18 in 9M-21, according to a recent stock exchange statement.

Moreover, the bank’s interest income netted EGP 1.33 billion during the January-September 2022 period, up from EGP 1.14 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, the lender generated a net profit of EGP 267.83 million, up from EGP 240.83 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

In the meantime, the bank’s net interest income stood at EGP 825.77 million in the January-June period in 2022, a rise from EGP 763.49 million in the same period a year earlier.

