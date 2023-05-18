Speed Medical Company (SPMD) has incurred standalone net losses after tax of EGP 139.525 million in 2022, versus net profits of EGP 137.482 million in 2021, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 18th.

Standalone revenues dropped to EGP 116.562 million last year from EGP 365.192 million in 2021.

Established in December 2015 and listed on the EGX in March 2019, Speed Medical is a Cairo-based company that operates in the healthcare sector.

