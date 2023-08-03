Rowad Tourism (Al Rowad) achieved a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.212 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus net losses amounting to EGP 29.332 million in Q1 2022, as per the company’s financial statements on August 3rd.

The company recorded total revenues of EGP 15.286 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to a revenue loss of EGP 20.817 million over the same period last year.

Rowad announced before that its standalone net losses after tax dropped 97.5% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2023.

Al Rowad is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism industry.

