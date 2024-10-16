Cairo – Remco for Tourism Villages Construction shifted to consolidated net losses standing at EGP 883.29 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to net profits of EGP 144.33 million in H1-23.

The revenues hiked to EGP 568.28 million as of 30 June 2024 from EGP 1.30 million a year earlier, according to the consolidated financials.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.39 in H1-24, against earnings per share (EPS) valued at EGP 0.58 in H1-23.

During the first six months (6M) of 2024, the total assets amounted to EGP 9.84 billion, higher than EGP 9.73 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Standalone Results

The company’s standalone net losses after tax hit EGP 814.96 million as of 30 June 2024, an annual leap from EGP 71.94 million. Meanwhile, the loss per share widened to EGP 3.30 from EGP 0.20.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the EGX-listed company swung to consolidated net losses valued at EGP 26.44 million, against net profits worth EGP 214.76 million in Q1-23.

