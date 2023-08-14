Raya Contact Center (RACC) recorded a 460.94% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company reached EGP 85.381 million in H1 2023, growing from EGP 15.221 million in H1 2022.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 910.744 million in the January-June period of 2023, compared to revenues of EGP 540.820 million in the same half of 2022.

At the level of standalone financial statement, Raya registered net profits after tax amounting to EGP 37.217 million during the first six months of this year, versus a net loss of EGP 7.122 million during the January-June period of 2022.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as a contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.

