Cairo: The consolidated financial statements of Qatar National Bank Al Ahli (QNB Al Ahli) showed a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net earnings during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, according to a recent bourse filing.

The bank logged net profits of EGP 7.33 billion during the period from January to September of 2022, compared to EGP 6 billion in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 2.88 in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 2.39 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the net income from interest, fees, and commissions reached EGP 15.85 billion during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, a jump from EGP 12.71 billion in the corresponding period in the previous year.

As for the standalone financials, the bank registered EGP 6.95 billion in profits over the January-September period in 2022, up from EGP 5.69 billion in the same period in 2021.

During the third quarter (Q3) of this year, the lender’s net profits surged to EGP 2.57 billion, compared to EGP 1.90 billion in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, QNB Al Ahli reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 4.75 billion, an annual increase of 16% from EGP 4.09 billion.

