Cairo – Qatar National Bank Al Ahli (QNB Al Ahli) generated EGP 8.66 billion in consolidated net profit after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, versus EGP 4.75 billion in H1-22, including minority interest.

The net income hit EGP 13.89 billion as of 30 June 2023, an annual leap from EGP 8.91 billion, according to the consolidated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 3.42 during the first six months (6M) of 2023 from EGP 1.83 in the year-ago period.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 8.21 billion in 6M-23, compared to EGP 4.41 billion in 6M-22. Meanwhile, the net income climbed to EGP 13.67 billion from EGP 8.70 billion.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the first quarter (Q2) of 2023, the lender’s consolidated net profits after tax increased to EGP 3.95 billion from EGP 2.54 billion in Q2-22.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after reached EGP 3.73 billion in Q2-23, marking a year-on-year (YoY) hike from EGP 2.37 billion.

In the January-March 2023 period, the EGX-listed bank registered consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 4.71 billion, higher than EGP 2.20 billion in Q1-22, including non-controlling interest.

