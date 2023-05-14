Qalaa Holdings’ (CCAP) revenues soared 113.26% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 97.716 billion in 2022 from EGP 45.819 billion in 2021, according to a statement sent to the Egyptian Bourse on May 14th.

It also reported a 0.4% YoY increase in consolidated losses after tax for the full year ended December 31st 2022.

The group’s net losses hit EGP 2.287 billion last year from EGP 2.278 billion a year earlier.

Qalaa Holdings is an Egypt-based company engaged in private equity investment activities.

The company manages an investment portfolio that consists of 19 opportunity-specific funds and spans 14 industrial sectors such as energy, cement manufacturing, solid waste management, real estate, mining, agricultural, glass manufacturing, transportation, and metallurgy.

