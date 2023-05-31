Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) posted an annual decline in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 19.81 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus EGP 27.43 million in Q1-22, including non-controlling equity.

The earnings per share (EPS) went down to EGP 0.0050 in Q1-23 from EGP 0.0057 in Q1-22, according to the financial results.

Standalone Income Statements

In the first three months (3M) of 2023, the EGX-listed company logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 110.47 million, compared to EGP 86.07 million in Q1-22.

Revenues amounted to EGP 83.89 million during the January-March 2023 period, an annual rise from EGP 75.75 million.

Non-consolidated EPS amounted to EGP 0.02 as of 31 March 2023, up from EGP 0.01 in the year-ago period.

Last year, Orascom Financial Holding incurred consolidated net losses valued at EGP 133.39 million, higher than EGP 102.11 million in 2021, including minority interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)