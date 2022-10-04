Nemow for Consulting Company sold 3.325 million shares in Arab Dairy Products Co. Arab Dairy (Panda) (ADPC) for EGP 9.554 million, according to a disclosure by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Monday.

The company reduced its stake in Panda to 7.86% from 9.001% for an average price of EGP 2.873 per share.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

