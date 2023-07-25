Cairo – Dubai-based National Paints Holding Limited has acquired the remaining shares of Paint and Chemicals Industries (Pachin) at an amount of EGP 9.21 million.

National Paints purchased 231,554 shares in the EGX-listed company at a nominal value of EGP 39.80 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is worth noting that the transaction was concluded on Monday, 24 July 2023.

Last May, the UAE-based firm bought 19.35 million shares in Pachin in exchange for EGP 770.45 million.

