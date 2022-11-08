Cairo – Mubasher: The standalone profits of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) netted EGP 3.65 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a yearly surge of 259% when compared to EGP 1.03 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 15.95 in 9M-22, compared with EGP 4.52 in 9M-21, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

Sales of the EGX-listed firm jumped by 106% on an annual basis during the January-September 2022 period to reach EGP 4.72 billion from EGP 2.29 billion.

During the first half (H1) of the year, Mopco registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 3.73 billion, up 71.6% annually from EGP 2.17 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

In H1-22, Mopco’s standalone net profits skyrocketed by 336% yearly to EGP 2.85 billion, from EGP 655.49 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).