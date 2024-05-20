Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) recorded a 95% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to EGP 7.64 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 3.92 billion.

Sales skyrocketed by 220% to EGP 4.79 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 1.50 billion in Q1-23, according to unaudited financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) leapt by 95% YoY to EGP 3.68 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 1.89.

Mopco reported net profits of EGP 5.97 billion in 2023, an increase from EGP 3.83 billion in 2022.

