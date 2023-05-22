Cairo – The standalone net profits after tax of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) amounted to EGP 3.92 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The registered net profits were higher than EGP 2.03 billion in Q1-22, according to financial results.

Revenues declined to EGP 1.50 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 1.60 billion as of 31 March 2022.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 17.14, versus EGP 8.89 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the total assets reached EGP 18.35 billion in Q1-23, compared to EGP 13.83 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, the standalone net profits after tax of Mopco enlarged by 148% to EGP 3.83 billion from EGP 1.54 billion in 2021.

