Misr Italia Properties (MIP) is targeting a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its investments in 2024, Chairman Hany El Assal told Asharq Business on September 20th.

The Egyptian real estate developer’s investments amounted to EGP 3 billion year to date (YTD), and will hit 3.5 billion by the end of 2023, he noted.

Moreover, he said that the company achieved sales of EGP 9.2 billion since the beginning of the year, adding that sales are expected to exceed the target at EGP 11 billion.

El Assal also revealed that his firm is considering floating its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), but not before 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).