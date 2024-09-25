Egyptian for Developing Building Materials (Lift Slab Misr) saw a 7,465.7% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net losses after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the firm disclosed.

Net losses went up to EGP 45.593 million in Q1 2024 from EGP 602,625 million in Q1 2023.

Lift Slab is an Egypt-based company engaged in the construction and development of industrial buildings and facilities. It implements hydraulic driving force technology in constructing roofs, tunnels, pipes, bridges, and other engineering constructions.

Tags

Increase Loss Lift Slab

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).