Cairo – International Dairy Investment Company purchased 69.55 million shares in Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty), acquiring a 24.61% stake in the latter.

The transaction was concluded at a value of EGP 445.84 million at an average price of EGP 6.41 per share, according to a bourse statement.

El-Damaty family sold their entire shares in Domty to International Dairy Investment.

Mohamed El-Damaty, Ziad El-Damaty, and Zainab Mohamed Shaheen sold 5.40 million shares (EGP 34.66 million), 3.69 million shares (EGP 23.71 million), and 20.43 million shares (EGP 130.96 million), respectively.

Omar El-Damaty, Fatima El-Zahraa El-Damaty, and Khaled El-Damaty offered 25.99 million shares (EGP 166.63 million), 7.64 million shares (EGP 48.99 million), and 6.37 million shares (EGP 40.86 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, EFG Holding was the broker for the transaction that was executed on 12 September 2023.

