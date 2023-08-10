Industrial and Engineering Enterprises Company posted an 84.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filled to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

Net profits after tax rose from EGP 773,108 in H1 2023, compared to EGP 417,897 million in H1 2022.

Revenues amounted to EGP 100.141 million in H1 2023, up from EGP 85.518 million in the same period last year.

Industrial and Engineering Enterprises undertakes public contracting activities and specifically civil constructions as well as supplying and assembling mechanical and electrical equipment for water draining, drinking water stations, irrigation and subterranean drainage

