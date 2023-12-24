Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development’s (ICON) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 204.95% year on year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2023, reaching EGP 338.968 million, compared to EGP 111.155 million, according to a filing on December 24th.

Sales surged to EGP 2.422 billion during the nine months ended September 30th, compared to EGP 1.636 million during the same period of last year.

However, standalone results showed a net profit after tax of EGP 39.429 million, up from EGP 35.259 million.

ICON is an Egypt-based company engaged in manufacturing and producing several types of steel-sheet-related products.

The company’s products include sandwich steel panels, caravans, guard rails, purlins, pre-fabricated units, corrugated sheets, galvanized tubes and pipes, aluminum windows, and doors.

