Cairo - Golden Pyramids Plaza’s standalone earnings reached $26.99 million during the three-month (3M) period ended on 31 March 2022, a rise of 165.91% when compared to $10.15 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.04 in the January-March period in 2022, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

The EGX-listed company logged revenues of $42.25 million during this year’s first quarter (Q1), compared to $24.08 million in the same period a year earlier.

In 2021, Golden Pyramids Plaza turned to profitability, gaining net profits of $4.9 million, versus losses of $6.5 million in 2020, including minority shareholders’ rights.

