Cairo - The consolidated profits of Golden Pyramids Plaza amounted to $26.65 million during the three-month (3M) period ended on 31 March 2022, up from $11.23 million in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed firm registered revenues of $43.33 million during this year’s first quarter (Q1), compared to $35.24 million in Q1-21, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

Last month, the company reported standalone earnings of $26.99 million during Q1-22, a rise of 165.91% when compared to $10.15 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

In 2021, Golden Pyramids Plaza turned to profitability, gaining net profits of $4.9 million, versus losses of $6.5 million in 2020, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).