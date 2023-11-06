Cairo – Egyptian Media Production City Company (EMPC) posted consolidated net profits valued at EGP 347.43 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a119.20% year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 158.49 million, including minority interest.

The revenues increased by 43.10% to EGP 637.61 million in 9M-23 from EGP 445.85 million in 9M-22, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 1.65 in January-September 2023, up YoY from EGP 0.75.

Standalone Business

EMPC recorded standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 255.69 million in 9M-23, higher by 76.49% EGP 144.87 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues enlarged by 27.15% to EGP 537.72 million as of 30 September 2023 from EGP 422.89 million in 9M-22, while the EPS climbed to EGP 1.21 from EGP 0.69.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm generated EGP 259.52 million in consolidated net profit after tax.

