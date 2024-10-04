The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Thursday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.221 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.24%, ending the session at 31,720.5 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.51% to close the session at 7,557.73 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.62% at 10,784.46 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 3.09%, closing the session at 3,218.68 points.

Today’s trading saw 808.405 million shares exchanged over 107,751 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 3.859 billion.

Retail investors controlled 76.33% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 23.66% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.2% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.51% and 7.29%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab foreign investors were net purchasers with EGP 19.966 million and EGP 89.394 million, respectively. Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 109.360 million.

