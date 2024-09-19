The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices showed an upward trend on Wednesday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.059 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.61%, finishing the session at 30,342.46 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.16% to close at 7,070.08 points, while the EGX100 index increased by 1%, ending the session at 10,087.23 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 0.2%, concluding the session at 2,879.64 points.

Trading volume amounted to 690.907 million shares exchanged through 81,224 transactions at a turnover of EGP 2.927 billion.

Retail investors controlled 68.41% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 31.58% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 88.57% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.51% and 6.92%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 89.544 million and EGP 6.451 million, respectively. Non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 95.994 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).