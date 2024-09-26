Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 1.23% to 31,250.64 points at the end of Wednesday’s session.

Similarly, the EGX100 EWI closed the session higher by 1.31% at 10,563.70 points and the Shariah index increased by 1.88% to 3,050.50 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI also went up by 1.18% to 7,420.51 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 4.67 billion through the trading of 1.05 billion shares. In addition, the market cap value reached EGP 2.14 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were the net sellers with EGP 116.73 million and EGP 4.77 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Arab traders were the net buyers with EGP 121.51 million.

