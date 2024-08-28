The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 main index up by 1.14% to 30,709.59 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 0.80% at 7,072.43 points and by 0.92% at 10,135.12 points, respectively.

The trading value stood at EGP 4.55 billion through the exchange of 1.06 billion shares, while the market cap value hit EGP 2.09 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 218.38 million. Meanwhile, the Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 142.59 million and EGP 75.78 million, respectively.

