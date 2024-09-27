Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) increased by 0.08% to 31,276.91 points at the end of Thursday’s session.

The EGX100 EWI also closed the session higher by 0.13% at 10,577.64 points and the Shariah index added 0.35% to close at 3,061.04 points.

Similarly, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI rose by 0.07% to 7,425.65 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 4.60 billion through the trading of 1.01 billion shares. In addition, the market cap value reached EGP 2.14 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were the net buyers with EGP 28.37 million and EGP 1.44 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 29.81 million.

