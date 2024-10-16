Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday with the EGX30 main index after rising by 1.03% to 30,584.24 points.

Both the EGX100 EWI and EGX70 EWI ended the session higher by 3.04% at 7,569.60 points and by 2.52% at 10,713.28 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.67 billion through the trading of 738.88 million shares, while the market cap value stood at EGP 2.18 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 25.60 million. Arab and foreign traders were the net sellers with EGP 18.42 million and EGP 7.17 million, respectively.

