Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 0.43% to 28,750.82 points at the end of Thursday’s session.

Similarly, the EGX100 EWI closed the session higher by 0.05% at 9,335.50 points and the Shariah index rose by 1.12% to 2,765.82 points.

On the other hand, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI fell by 0.08% to 6,502.67 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 3.35 billion through the trading of 969.80 million shares. In addition, the market cap value reached EGP 1.97 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 8.44 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign and Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 8.05 billion and EGP 383.68 million, respectively.

